CM slams AAP’s health model during GTB Hospital visit

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday visited GTB Hospital to assess the medical facilities. She criticized the previous AAP government, calling its health infrastructure “zero.”

Speaking to the media after her inspection, the CM said, “The entire storage area is filled with medical equipment, including 458 oxygen concentrators, 146 ventilators, and 36,000 PPE kits. All of this has been lying here since the Covid era, and the situation is similar in other hospitals as well.”

She further alleged that only one medical director is managing four major hospitals in the city, describing AAP’s much-touted health and education model as ineffective.

The CM also claimed that hospital buildings were constructed without proper planning, leading to massive financial wastage.

“Crores were spent on constructing buildings that lack medical facilities. Of the seven semi-permanent structures, not even one has been completed. These projects, worth Rs 12,000 crore, have turned out to be a waste,” she alleged.

Criticizing the AAP government’s financial decisions, she added, “Those demanding Rs 2,500 for women in Delhi should first see the condition of the government they left behind. They squandered crores of taxpayers’ money.”

Gupta also asserted that the healthcare system is dysfunctional, with patients struggling to receive treatment while doctors are left embarrassed by the dire state of affairs.