Closely watching Covid cases in Delhi: Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that the Delhi government is keeping a close eye on rising cases of Covid-19 in the national capital adding that nothing to worry about as of now.

Addressing the situation, Kejriwal said, “We are keeping a close eye on rising cases of Corona. Hospital admissions are not increasing, so there is no need to panic. Nothing to worry about as of now.”

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain appealed to the people to get vaccinated at the earliest and said, “Prevention is better than cure. All those who have not yet taken the vaccine or have taken only the first dose should be taken to their nearest health facility as soon as possible for complete vaccination.”

He added, “Wearing a mask while leaving the house can prevent most cases. Even though cases of corona have increased in Delhi, the number of patients admitted to hospitals is still normal. Apart from this, the XE variant has not been included in the list of ‘Variants of Concern’ by the World Health Organization. So there is no need to panic.”

He said the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will meet on April 20 to discuss the rise in Corona cases and measures to contain the spread of the virus. In the future strategies will be discussed, the Delhi Health Minister said.

COVID-19 cases have witnessed a surge in Delhi in the last two days.

The Delhi government, in an advisory issued on Thursday evening amid reports of Covid infections in schools, said that the wing concerned of the school or even the entire school must be closed down for time being in such cases.

“If any Covid case is noticed or reported to the school authority, the same must be intimidated to the Directorate of Education immediately and the concerned wing of the school or the school as a whole as the case may be, must be closed down for time being,” said the advisory issued by the Directorate of Education.

It asked all the schools in Delhi to follow all the precautionary measures to prevent any spread of Covid infection, including wearing masks by students, teachers, and other staff and maintaining social distancing to the extent possible.

The advisory has also emphasised creating awareness on the prevention of Covid infection among students, teachers, staff, and the parents visiting the schools.