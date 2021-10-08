Cleanliness and better revenue mechanism to be top priority of AAP in MCD

If the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) wins the next Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections, it would prioritise cleanliness, beautification, and a better income mechanism.

“The main promise of the AAP to Delhi is to make it a clean and beautiful city. We’ll also make the present convoluted property tax system easier to understand. Apart from that, we would improve the city’s revenue mechanism by working on outdoor advertisements, toll taxes, and other measures “Saurabh Bharadwaj, an AAP MLA from Greater Kailash, told IANS.

The MCD elections are due in April 2022. Since 2007, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been ruling the civic body trifurcated into three zones — North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) — in 2012.

Speaking on the Delhi High Court’s recent order regarding garbage and rising cases of dengue, Bharadwaj said, “Delhi High Court’s bench has been questioning MCD over the same topic for the last two-three days. The bench has taken notice of the piles of garbage in the city. It is obvious that cases of dengue will rise under such circumstances. MCD has failed on the cleanliness front, too, and since it is not accountable to the Delhi government, only High Court can ensure strictness here.”

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday described the current situation as “a dismal state of affairs,” saying the national capital is deteriorating by leaps and bounds on the civic front every day, and that the municipal corporations’ responsibility appears to be limited to paying salaries and pensions to their employees.

The high court stated that there is dengue fever, garbage, and livestock wandering the streets and that the roads are in poor condition.