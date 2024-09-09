Civil services aspirant among four held for robbing, shooting at businessman

A civil services aspirant among four were arrested on the charge of robbing and shooting at a businessman in the Nangloi area, the police said on Monday.

Rs 10 lakh robbed from the victim was recovered from the accused identified as Kuldeep, Aryan, Shivam Pandey and Tirath.

According to the police, the incident occurred on September 1 when two PCR calls about the shootout near a petrol pump on the Rohtak Road in Nangloi were received. Soon after receiving the calls, a team of cops reached the spot and rushed the victim with bullet wounds to Maharaja Agrasen Hospital.

The injured businessman, Saurabh, told the police that on the night of the incident, he on his way home when two masked men tried to snatch his bag containing a laptop and an approximate cash amount of Rs 8-10 lakh.

When he resisted the robbery bid, one of the assailants fired at him with a bullet hitting his hip bone. After the incident, both the assailants managed to escape along with their associates who were waiting nearby on a motorcycle.

Based on the complaint, the police with the help of CCTV footage marked the location of the alleged assailants and conducted a raid but they managed to escape. Later, two of the accused, Kuldeep and Aryan, were nabbed from Aman Vihar with a mobile.

During interrogation, they disclosed the names of two other accused, who were arrested subsequently.

The accused revealed that they visited Kasol and Kullu Manali on the money borrowed from one of their friends. To pay back the amount, they planned a robbery and after robbing the businessman, they returned the money to their friend.

They said they committed the crime to clear the debt and to fulfill the wishes of their girlfriends.