City records 41 fresh cases of Covid-19

The city recorded 41 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Thursday following 63,194 tests conducted across the national capital. The positivity rate came down to 0.06 per cent from 0.07 per cent yesterday and the day before.

According to the Delhi government’s latest health bulletin, no patient died due to the coronavirus infection during the past 24 hours.

The patients who recovered and were discharged by various health care facilities numbered 196.

There were 307 active cases in the city and 136 patients were being treated under the home isolation system.

The health bulletin informed that there were 8,968 hospital beds currently reserved for Covid-19 patients, but only 130 beds remained occupied.

So far as the government’s anti-Covid-19 vaccination programme was concerned, as many as 99,518 persons were jabbed during the last 24 hours. The count of the people who got their first vaccine dose was 36,870.

The cumulative number of people who got fully vaccinated with both vaccine doses was 89,28,178.