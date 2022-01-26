Children will be left behind if schools don’t open now: Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday said “a generation of children will be left behind if we do not open schools now”.

Sisodia said excessive caution is now harming our children, following a meeting with a delegation of children’s parents, led by Chandrakant Lahariya, an epidemiologist and Yamini Aiyar, a policy researcher.

The delegation of parents of Delhi’s children has submitted a memorandum signed by more than 1,600 parents for reopening of schools in the national capital.

“A delegation of parents of Delhi’s children led by Dr Lahariya, Yamini Aiyar submitted a memorandum to me signed by more than 1,600 parents for reopening of schools. Why we are the last among major countries to decide on this?” tweeted Sisodia.

In a subsequent tweet, the Deputy Chief Minister said, following the meeting, “I agree with their demands. We closed school when it was not safe for children but excessive caution is now harming our children. A generation of children will be left behind if we do not open our schools now”.

The schools in Delhi were closed again on December 28 due to the fear of Omicron-led third Covid wave after being briefly reopened.

However, the Delhi Disaster management Authority is expected to discuss the reopening of schools along with other Covid restrictions in the city in a meeting to be held on Thursday.