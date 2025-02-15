At least 18 dead, 9 injured at NDLS stampede, high level committee to probe incident

At least 18 people lost their lives in a stampede-like situation at the New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday night, while 9 got injured, who are presently hospitalised, officials said on Sunday.

Chief Public Relations Officer of Northern Railway, Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay while speaking to a news agency has said that, “When this tragic incident took place yesterday, at that time, Magadh Express going towards Patna was standing on platform number 14 of New Delhi Railway Station, and Uttar Sampark Kranti going towards Jammu was standing on platform number 15. During this, a passenger coming towards platforms 14-15 slipped and fell on the stairs, and many passengers standing behind him were hit, and this tragic incident took place.”

According to the official, the incident is being probed by a high level committee, and more information will be revealed following the report.

It is being said that a detailed investigation will be conducted into the incident while CCTV footage will also be of importance in this regard.

The call regarding the incident was received by the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) at around 2155 hours on Saturday, and accordingly rescue teams were rushed to the spot.

President Droupadi Murmu has expressed grief over the incident, and taking to platform X, wrote,” Deeply anguished to know about the loss of lives in a stampede at New Delhi Railway station. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and pray for speedy recovery of those injured.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also condoled the incident and said,” Distressed by the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured have a speedy recovery. The authorities are assisting all those who have been affected by this stampede.”

A vendor claiming to be an eyewitness, while speaking to a news agency said that there was too much crowd last night at the foot-over bridge near stairs between the platform area where the incident took place, something which was unexpected.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva had reached the New Delhi Railway Station and LNJP Hospital last night on learning about the incident, where he met the injured.

Sachdeva stated that Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda had spoken to doctors and officials and had given appropriate instructions.

He also said that the Chief Secretary of the Delhi Government has deployed a large medical team on duty at various hospitals, while the Railways has arranged for three special trains for Prayagraj.

Delhi LG VK Saxena had said that he had instructed the CS and Police Chief to take control of relief measures, while he was constantly monitoring operations.