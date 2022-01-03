Chakka Jam leads to traffic congestion on Monday in capital

Due to ‘chakka Jam’ in capital which was called by Delhi BJP protesting against the Arvind Kejriwal government’s new excise policy, office goers suffered huge traffic Jam on Monday morning.

The ‘chakka jam’ protest by the saffron party has caused traffic congestion at different locations in the national capital, including near the Akshardham temple. People had to face heavy traffic due to the protest near the Akshardham temple.

The Delhi Police on Monday detained Bharatiya Janata Party’s Delhi unit chief Adesh Gupta as scores of party leaders and workers staged a ‘chakka jam’ protest against the Arvind Kejriwal government’s new excise policy. Adesh Gupta was taken into preventive custody from the protest site near the Akshardham temple in East Delhi.

“The Delhi government is opening liquor shops illegally across the city under its new excise policy. Shops are being opened near residential and religious places. Our protest will continue until the new liquor policy is rolled back,” Gupta told reporters.

Asked about the commuters facing trouble due to the protest, Gupta claimed that it is a public movement and that people are ready to bear with it in order to get rid of the new excise policy of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

Other locations where the “chakka jam” protest is being conducted include the Car Bazar at Vikas Marg, Dayaram Chowk and Civil Lines.

The protesters raised slogans against the city government and its new excise policy. They also made repeated announcements that all emergency vehicles should be given way and no harm should be caused to public property.