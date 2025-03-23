CGST Delhi East Commissionerate’s campaign for compliance among traders

The Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) Delhi East Commissionerate successfully organized the GST Registration Campaign 2025 aiming to increase compliance and awareness among unregistered manufacturers and traders. The initiative received an overwhelming response from the local trade community, addressing over 2,000 queries and generating more than 100 fresh GST registration applications.

The campaign was conducted in key commercial areas, including Hallan Chowk, Old Seelampur; Gole Baithak, Old Seelampur; Jacket Market of Jafrabad; Subhash Road, Gandhi Nagar; and New Seelampur, where GST help desks were set up to facilitate registration and address concerns. The drive specifically targeted businesses operating outside the formal economy, many of which previously conducted cash transactions, thereby impacting tax compliance and economic transparency.

Advertisement

A significant highlight of the campaign was the active participation of 200 students from reputed universities who served as GST Ambassadors. These students, guided by over 80 GST officials, played a crucial role in spreading awareness by conducting door-to-door campaigns, shop visits, and market surveys using pre-designed questionnaires. Their efforts were supplemented by street plays, skits, and public announcement systems, in collaboration with the National School of Drama (NSD), to highlight the importance of tax compliance and the consequences of non-payment.

Advertisement

To further strengthen outreach, 7,500 pamphlets in Hindi and Urdu were distributed, detailing GST registration procedures and benefits.