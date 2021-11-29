CEO Delhi urged all citizens to reap the benefits of the Special Summary Revision

Urging Delhites to enroll themselves as a voter as soon as possible, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Delhi, Dr Ranbir Singh today said that all eligible citizens of Delhi should enrol as a voter and get required changes done in their voter’s card, at the earliest through Special Summary Revision (SSR) which is in its final leg.

The Special Summary Revision (SSR) – 2022 is in its final stage with the last date being tomorrow, 30 November.

The CEO informed that during the SSR, any person who would be of 18 years or more on or before 01.01.2022 is eligible to enrol as a voter. He also said that Draft Rolls are displayed in all polling stations where citizens can check their names in the voter list and applications for addition, corrections or deletion of names can be submitted on the spot.

Dr Singh also informed that to bolster voter awareness and facilitate enrolment of voters, Special Camps were organised on 6th-7th and 27th – 28th November in all polling stations of Delhi. Along with these camps, various activities for voter awareness were organised by the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi, across various institutions.

Since a large number of young citizens will be first-time voters, they were informed that Form-6 must be completed by all new voters, as well as those who have been excluded from the voting process.

All citizens with a voter identity card should check their names using the Voter Helpline app, texting SMS ECI Voter ID to 1950 or SMS EPIC Voter ID to 7738299899, visiting https://electoralsearch.in, or calling the 1950 Helpline for further assistance.

He also recommended Divyang residents to download the ECI’s PwD app, which is a mobile app. www.nvsp.in also offers online voter registration options in addition to mobile apps. Citizens can contact the election helpline No.1950 for any questions or assistance from 9.00 a.m. to 9.00 p.m. on all days except national holidays.

Those who do not have access to the internet or are not well versed with its working, according to Dr. Ranbir Singh, can file applications in person at Polling Stations, Voter Centres, or Common Service Centres.