CEO asks for active youth participation in electoral process

Emphasizing the need for youth awareness Chief electoral officer Dr. Ranbir Singh said that students from several colleges/schools/institutions in Delhi took an online pledge to raise voter awareness and participate responsibly in the electoral process.

He further added that the office of CEO Delhi is encouraging young people to register to vote with the theme “Chalo Voter Bane Hum” as part of the campaign “Delhi ka Voter Utsav.”

Singh further said that voter participation in the electoral process is vital for a democracy’s effective functioning; we are committed not to leaving even one voter behind.

Dr Ranbir Singh further said that the Office of the CEO Delhi is encouraging all newly eligible and left out voters to register to vote with the theme “Chalo Voter Bane Hum” as part of the campaign “Delhi ka Voter Utsav.” All applications received are being processed on a war footing and VoterID cards are being delivered to their homes by speed post free of cost.