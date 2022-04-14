Centre’s comparative statement shows J&K was in reverse gear till 2019

Comparative statement of the developmental works and reforms carried out after the abrogation of article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir revealed that it had been acting as an impediment in Jammu and Kashmirs growth

The Union home ministry has made a comparative statement of the developmental works and reforms carried out prior to 2019 and after, which shows that Article 370 has been an impediment in Jammu and Kashmir’s development and growth.

The road length in the state stood at 39,345 kms before 2019. It went up to 41,141 kms after 2019. Macadamisation, which was done at 6.54 kms per day before 2019, rose to 20.68 kms per day after 2019.

No scheme for pothole free roads was initiated before 2019 while a target of 5,900 kms was set up for 2021-2022 out of which 4,600 kms of road length has already been made pothole free.

The average passenger travel time on the national highway from Jammu to Srinagar was reduced to less than 12 hours after 2019 compared to 24 hours before 2019. Similarly, Jammu-Doda travel time was reduced from 5 and half hours to 3 and half hours; and from Jammu to Kishtwar was reduced from 7 and half hours to 5 hours.

The World’s highest railway bridge over the Chenab River had missed several deadlines before 2019 and September 2022 is the final deadline for its completion now.

In the power sector, completion of Uri Phase 2nd (aggregate capacity 3636 MWs) was stalled before 2019. MoU was signed with NHPC on January 3, 2021 and because of this MoU, three power projects with total installed capacity of 2894 MWs viz. Uri (stage 2nd), Dulhasti (stage 2nd) and Sawalkote HEP are now being completed by NHPC through BOOT basis.

Under the power development initiative, an aggregate generation capacity of 5186 MWs is being developed in the next 5 years as against 3505 MWs built during the last 70 years. In the health sector, 16 medical colleges, 14 tertiary care hospitals, 20 district hospitals, 1578 other healthcare Institutions, two AIIMS, two state cancer institutes and 15 nursing colleges have been added after 2019. Intake capacity of MBBS course increased by 600 seats, PG by 68 seats and DNB by 140 seats.

The J&K health scheme was rolled out to provide free of cost universal health coverage up to Rs 5 lakhs per household per year to all the residents of J&K. Oxygen generation capacity in hospitals has been increased from 14916 LMP to 120291 LMP.

In the safe drinking water sector, household tap water connections went up by 31 per cent as compared to before 2019. 27 Jal Jeevan Missions were started and 2 districts Srinagar and Ganderbal were made Har Ghar Jal districts after 2019. Two major irrigation projects, viz Main Ravi Canal (Rs 62 crore) and the third stage of the Tral lift irrigation scheme (Rs 45 crore) were completed. A comprehensive flood management plan of River Jhelum and its tributaries, phase 1 costing Rs 399.29 crore was completed.

‘Ujh multi-purpose project’ has been considered by the ministry of Jal Shakti in its 148th TAC meeting. The project costing Rs 11,908 crore envisages providing irrigation potential of 91,073 hectares and power generation of 89.50 MW. Work on the Shahpur Kandi project was resumed.

In higher education, government degree colleges/engineering colleges were increased to 147, and three professional colleges including one engineering college at Poonch and one architect college each at Jammu and Srinagar were sanctioned. 1,260 conventional classrooms were converted into digital classrooms in colleges. NIFR ranking of Kashmir and Jammu universities rose to 48 ranks and 66 rank respectively from the previous 53 and 74th rank.

Scientific disposal/processing of waste covered 570 more wards recording an increase of 52 per cent. Other flagship national programmes, including Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana are reaching saturation in J&K.

Cleaning of the Dal Lake was increased from the previous 2 sq km/year to 10 sq km/year. 200 e-buses, 100 for each smart city of Jammu and Srinagar are being made operational.

In the industrial sector, a new central sector scheme with an outlay of Rs 28,400 crore for J&K will generate employment for 4.50 lakh people. Till date, investment proposals worth Rs 47,441 crore with employment generation potential of 1.97 lakh were received online for land allotment by the UT government. Rs 20,197 crore of 25 projects by the end of 2021-2022, including creation of residential accommodation for return of Kashmiri migrants have also happened.

J&K Bank has moved from complete opaqueness in functioning and recruitment to total transparency and the financial institution is fast on the path of vibrancy. Central laws extended include the Forest Rights Act, jurisdiction of CAT, 7th pay commission, child education allowance, jurisdiction of central provident fund organisation, transport and LTC rules, KCC cards- 100 per cent coverage.

Trilingual land passbooks in Hindi, Urdu and English issued. Purchase of land by outsiders was permitted.

On the income side, collection of GST revenue and other taxes increased from Rs 8,213 crore to Rs 13,418 crore. Excise collection increased from Rs 1,274 crore to Rs 1,560 crore.

E-auctioning of mining blocks was done for the first time. In addition, the 73rd constitutional amendment Act was extended to J&K.

Three-tier Panchayati Raj was implemented on the grassroots level, BDCs and DDCs were constituted to decentralise power to the ground. State election commission was appointed for the first time. Terror incidents from 2014 to 2019 included deaths of 178 Army and 177 civilians. Terror incidents from 2019 to 2021 included 46 Army and 87 civilians.