CBI raids: Delhi Police imposes Sec 144 near SC; we will not bow down, says Kejriwal

Hours after CBI raided Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s residence, Delhi Police imposed Section 144 around Supreme Court and in the New Delhi district. Earlier it was imposed near Sisodia’s residence.

Earlier during morning hours, the Delhi Police had detained around 80-90 protesters from near Sisodia’s residence.

The CBI during the raid seized incriminating documents and electronic devices from the residence of Sisodia

As per the source, the CBI seized some documents in the presence of a public witness with full legal process to avoid any controversy in future.

“Seizure memo was made in the presence of a public witness. We are still searching the place,” said the source.

The team is also scanning the different documents at his house and also questioned Sisodia, sources added.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal supporting Sisodia has said, “No need to panic by CBI raid, let them do their work. They have orders from above to harass us.”

Later, while addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said, “Today, Manish Sisodia was declared the best education minister in the world and look, the CBI is raiding him today. There will be several roadblocks. This is not the first raid on Manish Sisodia. There have been several false cases — against him, Satyendar Jain,Kailash Gehlot and against Sisodia. They will not find anything. Let CBI do its job, they have orders from the top.”

He further said, “In the last 7 yrs, several raids were conducted on Manish Sisodia. Several false cases were lodged against him. Raids were conducted on me as well, but nothing was found.”

Reacting over the CBI raids at Delhi Dy CM’s residence, BJP MP from East Delhi, Gautam Gambhir said Delhi has been under the rule of a group of thugs led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Gambhir said, one by one, their “misdeeds” are coming out in the open alleging that they have used funds from liquor licences in Delhi during the Punjab elections.

“It is now time to expose all of them,” said the BJP MP alleging that these crooks take loads of money from the people in the name of taxes, spend a percentage of that on promotions and freebies and laugh all the way to the bank with the rest.

The CBI on Friday conducted raids at 21 locations in the national capital, including the house of Sisodia in connection with irregularities in the new Excise policy case.