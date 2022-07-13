CAQM formulates comprehensive policy to abate menace of air pollution in Delhi-NCR

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in NCR & Adjoining Areas has formulated a Comprehensive Policy to abate the menace of air pollution in Delhi-NCR, in a crucial step toward overall amelioration of the air quality of the National Capital Region (NCR) through differentiated geographical approach and timelines of action.

This policy contains sector-wise recommendations for Agencies and Departments of Central Government, NCR State Governments, and GNCTD along with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and State Pollution Control Boards (PCBs) of NCR to prevent, control, and abate air pollution in the NCR including industries, vehicles/ transport, construction and demolition (C&D), dust from roads and open areas, municipal solid waste burning, crop residue burning, etc.

The policy framed by CAQM also deals with thermal power plants (TPPs), clean fuels & electric mobility, public transportation, road traffic management, diesel generators (DGs), bursting of firecrackers, and abating air pollution through greening and plantation.

The scope of this comprehensive plan by CAQM is to abate air pollution primarily in Delhi and NCR.