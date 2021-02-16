Delhi today recorded 141 cases of Covid-19 while 2 people lost their lives due to this contagious, deadly virus infection, according to the Delhi government’s latest health bulletin.

The city’s coronavirus caseload thus climbed to 6,37,087 and the positivity rate rose to 0.36 per cent.

The fresh coronavirus cases were identified from 39,065 tests done across the national capital.

The cumulative number of those who died of the coronavirus infection in Delhi rose to 10,893, the health bulletin said.

The Covid patients who recovered during the past 24 hours and were discharged from various city hospitals numbered 134 and the cumulative count of such recoveries mounted to 6,25,198. According to the bulletin, Delhi now had 1,036 active cases of the deadly virus and 391 patients were under home isolation.

The number of containment zones in the national capital came down to 688 from 746 on 12 February, the bulletin added.

The city has 5,765 hospital beds for Covid patients now, but 5,300 of these beds were vacant. Delhi had yesterday recorded 150 Covid cases and 2 coronavirus-linked deaths, even as its positivity rate was 0.26 per cent.

No Covid fatality was recorded in the national capital on 13 February — the second time this month when the single-day death count was nil. Before this, the city’s daily Covid death count was zero on 9 February after a gap of nearly nine months.

Yesterday’s coronavirus cases were detected out of 56,902 tests, which included 38,213 RT-PCR tests and 18,689 rapid antigen tests. The recovery rate had then stood at 98.12 per cent. Delhi had recorded 96 coronavirus cases on 27 January — the lowest in over nine months.

The city had reported 126 coronavirus cases on 13 February when the positivity rate was 0.21 per cent.

These cases were detected out of 60,876 tests conducted the previous day, which included 38,921 RT-PCR tests and 21,955 rapid antigen tests. On 12 February, Delhi had recorded 141 Covid cases and 3 deaths, while its positivity rate was 0.22 per cent.