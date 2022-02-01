Budget 2022-23: Delhi Police allocated Rs 10,355 crore

The Delhi Police has been allocated Rs 10,355.29 crore in the Union Budget 2022-23, presented in Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday.

According to the Delhi Police, it is a hike of Rs 1,701.03 crore in comparison to the previous year’s Budget.

In the previous Union Budget, the Delhi Police was allocated Rs 8,654.26 crore.

As per a statement of the Delhi Police issued after the presentation of the Union Budget 2022-23, Rs 9808.39 crore has been allocated for establishment-related expenditure.

A total of Rs 287 crore will be incurred under capital section for installation of CCTV security surveillance systems across the national capital, procurement of several advanced types of equipments, upgradation of communication systems like Cyber Highway and Digital Trunking Radio System, implementation of Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS), as well as for the induction of various types of vehicles for police, it said.

Meanwhile, the Union Territory of Delhi was allocated Rs 1,168 crore as transfers in the Union Budget 2022-23.