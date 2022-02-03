BJP to seal all liquor shops near schools and religious places if not closed within 48 hrs: Adesh Gupta

The state BJP president Adesh Gupta said the party agitation against the Kejriwal government’s new excise policy has been quite successful as a result of which more than 300 liquor shops have already been sealed by corporations.

Addressing a news conference here today he said he warned the Kejriwal government there are still many such liquor shops which are in residential areas, near schools and religious places and if they aren’t closed within 48 hours the party workers along with corporations employees and officials and I personally would go to seal them.

In fact, tomorrow in the entire city a large virtual rally led by union minister Smt Smriti Irani will be held in which about one crore people would connect through different social media platforms.

Over 500 places in the city will have LED screens put up for this where about 250 people each would be present.

Adding further Gupta said the party has been relentlessly protesting against the new excise policy through chakka jam, signature campaign, or protest demonstrations and now we have become Delhiites voice to protest against this policy strongly.

The fact is Kejriwal is adamant to go through this policy for his own selfish interest. This is the reason that earlier there used to be 21 dry days on festivals and national festivals but now liquor can be served even on Guru Govind Singh’s jayanti, Deepawali, or Mahavir Jayanti and Holi and 18 such festivals.

So it means there will only be three dry days now because there will be money exchanged between the liquor mafia and Kejriwal and his party. He also said that the new excise policy will make Delhi a city of liquor and that will affect all sections of the society including women and youngsters. Over 70 percent of areas of city will now have liquor shops in violation of the master plan or the municipal laws.

The state BJP president said the state government had said enhancing revenue was the motive behind the new policy but the fact is Delhi has a whopping budget of Rs 65000 crore. About 40 percent of Delhi’s budget lapses every year.

So it means when Kejriwal government can’t even spend full budget why a new excise policy in the name of increasing revenue, he asked adding Kejriwal has been repeatedly saying in assembly Delhi has a surplus budget.

He said the AAP has accepted the fact that the Kejriwal government is indulging in Rs 3000-4000 crore annual theft because the state government sells maximum liquor through DSIIDC’s government shops. Where has the amount of Rs 24500 crore earned by way of revenue in the past seven years gone, he asked probingly.