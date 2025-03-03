BJP should take urgent steps to fulfil its election guarantees: Devender Yadav

Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav on Monday said the BJP government should take urgent steps to fulfil its election guarantees, including Rs 2,500 per month, promised to women in the recently concluded Assembly polls.

Referring to the promises made by the BJP in the Assembly polls, he said, “BJP government should take urgent steps to fulfil its election guarantees. It should fulfil its promise of giving Rs 2,500 per month to women, restoring the dilapidated civic infrastructures like broken roads, clogged sewers and drains, polluted Yamuna and toxic air, health and education sectors etc.”

On the ongoing Assembly session, Yadav asserted that both BJP and AAP were colluding to waste the precious time and resources of the Assembly with their shadow boxing.

“BJP is no different from the AAP. Both are only hungry for power. They are not interested in the welfare of the people or development of the capital,” the Delhi Congress chief said.

The BJP government tried to shield the corrupt by tabling only three reports in the five-day session (despite the session being extended from the original three to five days), which only exposed the ruling party’s complicity in protecting the corrupt like former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, he alleged.

Yadav also urged Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta not to waste the upcoming Budget session and use it for productive work, and table the remaining CAG reports too, to expose the corruption and black deeds of the previous AAP government over the past 11 years.