BJP promises Delhi implementation of all Central schemes if voted to power

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva assured the people of Delhi on Sunday that the BJP would fulfill their dreams it comes to power in the national capital.

He said soon after formation of the government, the first cabinet meeting under the BJP will ensure that the benefits of electricity and water subsidies reach the common people, especially the middle class.

Addressing the “Thank You, Modi Ji” event organised in Delhi’s Burari to express gratitude for opening property mutations in villages and removing the requirement of departmental NOCs for electricity connections, Sachdeva said if the BJP comes to power, it would implement the Prime Minister’s Housing Scheme and the Ayushman scheme, and issue orders to complete the employment files of all temporary staff, home guards, bus marshals, and guest teachers.

He further said that the saffron party would bring the Nirmal Yamuna plan, which will be completed within a year, to make the holy river pollution-free, and also assured that it will make sure no slum is demolished without a solution.

Commenting on AAP’s Janta Ki Adalat, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said the people of Delhi won’t fall for such tricks of the ruling dispensation in the state anymore. He said the videos and photos from Arvind Kejriwal’s public court show how people have rejected him.

According to the Delhi BJP, some people have complained that there has been no electricity meter in their house for six years.

The BJP leader alleged that the people were being charged Rs 15 per unit and one meter had 200 connections.

Meanwhile, Outer Delhi MP Yogendra Chandolia alleged that the AAP government has betrayed the villages of Delhi. He recounted how all seven MPs pleaded with the lieutenant governor to resume the stalled mutations. After this the home minister resolved this issue, he claimed.

“We have gathered here to express our gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this,” Chandolia added.

He alleged that the private electricity companies had been colluding with the Kejriwal government to loot the people of Delhi. Complaints about harassment in the name of electricity meters and NOCs have been repeatedly raised by the Delhi BJP, which has now been resolved, the BJP leader claimed.

According to the Delhi BJP, the Central government responded sensitively by removing the requirement for departmental NOCs for electricity connections for millions of people in unauthorized colonies and non-conforming areas of Delhi.

It also revived the long-standing demand of the people from Delhi’s urbanised villages by reopening property mutations after two decades, the saffron party’s state unit said.

In September, Delhi BJP president and all seven Lok Sabha MPs submitted a memorandum to the LG, highlighting some critical demands of the people, and the high officer accordingly brought this memorandum to the attention of the central government, Delhi BJP added.

Meanwhile, thousands of citizens from unauthorised colonies, urbanised villages, and non-conforming factory and warehouse areas participated and expressed their gratitude to PM Modi during the rally.