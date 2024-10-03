BJP MP Malhotra calls power audit a ploy to deceive public, AAP hits back

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from East Delhi Harsh Malhotra called the audit of power distribution companies a ploy to deceive Delhi residents as it adds an undue pension cess to electricity bills.

The MP claimed that the government, despite its 49% stake in these companies, is attempting to appear corruption-free ahead of the assembly elections next year. He asked why the amount of pension for the discom employees should be collected from the public instead of the company bearing the costs on their own.

He pointed out that there are additional charges that are added to the bill which makes it more expensive. Citing an example, the MP said that based on the power consumption, a Rs 100 bill ends up getting up at an amount of Rs 185 with the addition of extra charges, and this has been going on for the last ten years.

Advertisement

Since the layers of corruption have started to be unearthed, the AAP government is now saying that it will conduct an audit, Malhotra said.

In its reaction to the allegation, the AAP, in a press statement, stated that the BJP should first think of the sorry state of power supply in the states ruled by their own governments. It claimed that under the AAP government, Delhi is the only state in the country having round-the-clock electricity supply and residents are provided with 200 units of free electricity.

The AAP said the BJP’s role in Delhi is confined to holding press conferences and levelling baseless allegations against the AAP in the hope of obstructing its work.