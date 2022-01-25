BJP legislators met LG; urged to withdraw Covid restrictions

Delhi BJP MLAs have met Lieutenant Governor Anl Baijal demanding withdrawal of the Odd-Even system of shops and weekend curfew in Delhi which was imposed as a part of Covid restrictions.

BJP MLAs led by the Leader of Opposition in Delhi Legislative Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri met Lieutenant Governor along with other MLAs including Omprakash Sharma, Jitendra Mahajan, Anil Bajpai, and Ajay Mahawar.

Bidhuri said that the people are facing a lot of trouble and along with the shopkeepers, the backs of the employees, suppliers, and laborers working there have been broken.

“Since the cases have come down now, steps like odd-even and weekend curfew should be withdrawn. Along with this, relief was also requested for Banquet Hall, Spa, and other business owners,” demanded Bidhuri.

BJP leaders also suggested that the responsibility of preventing overcrowding in the markets is of the Delhi government. Therefore, volunteers should be deputed in the markets, and they should implement sanitization and social distancing and distribute masks, stated LOP.

The legislators also raised issue of liquor shops being opened in residential areas of Delhi in violation of the Master Plan-2021.

The Lieutenant Governor was also informed that under the new liquor policy, hundreds of liquor shops have been opened in the capital in residential areas and on notified roads with mixed land use.

“This is a clear violation of the Master Plan-2021. Therefore, the LG was requested to issue orders to the Delhi Government, all the three municipal corporations, and the DDA to close all these shops opened in violation of the master plan,” stated BJP MLA.