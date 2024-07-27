BJP accuses AAP of creating another garbage mountain in city

The BJP has accused the ruling Aam Aadmi Party of creating another garbage mountain in Delhi following the approval of a sanitary landfill site at the Sultanpur Dabas village on Saturday.

Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh, Leader of the Opposition in the MCD and former mayor, criticised the decision, stating that the MCD plans to approve the construction of the landfill site in Sultanpur Dabas village during a House meeting scheduled for Monday.

He pointed out that the landfill site, spanning about 49 acres, will require the removal of a large number of trees.

Advertisement

Iqbal condemned the Delhi government for failing to address the issue of existing garbage mountains, despite their promise to eliminate them, and blamed the MCD for planning to establish another landfill site.

He also alleged that the government is insensitive to environmental concerns, noting that the chosen landfill site includes a forest of Kikar trees, which is a habitat for the national bird, the peacock.

Iqbal also questioned the criteria used for selecting the location for the landfill site.

The BJP strongly criticises this decision and will protest it, Iqbal said.