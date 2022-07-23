Bharatpur seer succumbs to burn injuries following immolation bid

Vijay Das ‘baba’, who allegedly attempted self-immolation in Bharatpur, Rajasthan, demanding ban on illegal mining in Bharatpur’s Brij-Chaurasi-Kos pilgrimage on July 20, succumbed to burn injuries at Safdarjung Hospital, Delhi in the wee hours of Saturday.

Seer attempted immolation by pouring kerosene in Bharatpur, under Khoh police station in Paisa village. 45 year-old seer who received over 85 percent burn injuries was rushed to Bharatpur’s Raj Bahadur Memorial Hospital, which further referred him to Jaipur’s SMS hospital. Later he was shifted to Delhi by creating Green Corridor on the Jaipur-Delhi highway by well equipped Ambulance where he succumbed to his injuries.