Bharadwaj conducts surprise inspection at Lok Nayak Jaiprakash Hospital

To take stock of the preparedness for dengue in Delhi government run hospitals, Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Tuesday conducted a surprise inspection of the Lok Nayak Jaiprakash (LNJP) Hospital.

During the visit, the minister took a round of the hospital, including some wards and spoke to the hospital administration and doctors on duty about the arrangements made in the hospital to combat dengue.

After conducting the inspection, Bharadwaj said, “Today we have come to Lok Nayak hospital on a surprise inspection to see the preparations for dealing with the patients suffering from dengue.”

“We have reviewed how the doctors will identify a dengue patient if they come in an emergency and then how they will be shifted to a different ward. Similarly, surprise inspections will be conducted in other hospitals as well so that if the need arises, all facilities are available in the hospitals,” said the Minister.

Bharadwaj further said, “We have gathered information about a patient who has been confirmed to be suffering from monkeypox here. This patient of monkeypox has a travel history. So, it is believed that he got this infection when he was outside the country. Right now, the patient has been kept in isolation in the disaster management ward here. His condition is said to be stable.”

The Minister also interacted with the admitted patients and their attendants to know about the real condition of the hospital.

Bharadwaj also talked to the hospital administration to know whether there is any problem or any shortage in the hospital. The hospital administration suggested that if a separate waiting room is constructed with each ward for the patients’ attendants, then arrangements for their stay will also be made and it will also be easier for the doctors and other staff to do their work.

The Minister assured the hospital administration the process of constructing a separate waiting room with every ward in the hospital will be initiated soon.