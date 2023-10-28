Beware of air pollution in days to come, Delhiites told

While noting that stubble burning incidents in Punjab have so far been less than that of last year so far, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has nevertheless cautioned the people against a rise in air pollution in the city in days to come.

He mentioned of a report on Punjab’s stubble burning this year and said that less incidents were reported so far.

Gopal Rai said while the contribution of stubble burning to air pollution is likely to be less this time, the air pollution might still go up in the wake of unfavourable weather conditions.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of ”The Red Light On, Gaadi Off” campaign held at the Barakhamba road main square on Saturday, the minister made an appeal to the people to switch off their vehicles at red light while on traffic signals.

If everyone follows this one step, he said, it would certainly a lot of difference in reducing air pollution, especially at the points of congestion where several vehicles converge at one place.

Rai said the state government would carry out the campaign in the entire city, across all the 70 assembly constituencies by November 2, and on November 3, it would be further taken forward with the help of 2000 Eco- clubs.

The minister urged people to take part in the campaign on social media and spread awareness.

Meanwhile, the city’s average air quality on Saturday reeled under the ‘very poor’ category, with the average Air Quality Index (AQI) settling at 304, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data said.

According to the air monitoring data by the CPCB, 16 areas in the city recorded ‘very poor’ air with AQI over 300.

The highest AQI was recorded at 380 in the Jahangirpuri area, followed by the second highest in the Wazirpur area with a value 373.