Ban on construction activity in Delhi removed, says Gopal Rai

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Monday that the Delhi government had lifted the ban imposed on construction and demolition activities in the national capital in view of the pollution level in the city declining considerably. The AQI at 6.30 pm was 339.

Addressing media persons, the minister said the government would also discuss at a meeting on 24 November if reopening of schools and other educational institutions was possible for physical classes and whether the work-from-home facility can still be allowed to government servants when the air quality index (AQI) has come down to a little over 300. It would also be debated if CNG-operated trucks carrying essential items can be allowed to enter Delhi.

The government had earlier banned the entry of trucks carrying non-essential items and ordered work from home for its employees.

The air quality in Delhi improved substantially today owing to strong surface winds which also led to better visibility in the morning.

The air quality index (AQI) of the city stood at 307, remaining in the very poor category. However, it had dipped from 349 the previous day.