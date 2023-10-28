‘Balloons of Hope: Bring the Hostages Home’ held in Delhi

The Embassy of Israel in India joined the ‘Balloons of Hope: Bring the Hostages Home’ campaign to express solidarity and support for more than 200 hostages taken by Hamas in Gaza Strip.

In a touching display of solidarity with the families enduring the anguish of their kidnapped loved ones, the Embassy of Israel in India joined the campaign.

This ceremony included the release of 229 balloons into the Delhi sky, with each balloon representing the innocent lives apprehended and currently held in the Gaza Strip.

Advertisement

In an unprecedented display of international unity, the “Balloons of Hope” campaign has attracted involvement from more than 15 countries worldwide.

This harmonised action underscores the shared human values that unite us all, highlighting that the plight of the hostages is not confined to a regional issue but represents a violation of universal human rights.

On October 7, Israel faced a tragic and deeply distressing terrorist attack, marked by unprecedented aggression from Hamas.

The aftermath of this incident continues to weigh heavily on the hearts of the nation, with over 200 innocent individuals still being held hostage, evoking a profound sense of collective concern and sadness.