Autorickshaw app launched in Delhi to improve metro connectivity

‘Namma Yatri’, India’s first open and community-driven ride booking application and a part of the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) network, launched its services in the national capital on Tuesday.

This innovative and zero-commission app empowers auto rickshaw drivers to enhance their earnings while providing affordable and convenient transportation for citizens. The app aims to improve first and last-mile connectivity with metro services.

The launch event, flagged off by Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot, was attended by key dignitaries, including Delhi Transport Commissioner Ashish Kundra; Vikas Kumar, Managing Director, DMRC, among others.

On the occasion, Gahlot said, “I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Namma Yatri on their new beginning in Delhi. Their focus on empowering drivers and enriching our city’s transportation ecosystem is commendable.”

At the event, Kundra said, “I welcome the app’s commitment to transparency, inclusivity, safety, and public transport integration. Its community-driven approach will enhance the quality of life of drivers and citizens and contribute to a sustainable, more connected future.”

ONDC is India’s initiative to democratize commerce through an open, efficient, and interoperable network. Launched in Kochi as ‘Yatri’ in 2020, the Namma Yatri family of apps operates in seven cities in the ONDC Network.

Backed by Juspay Technologies, India’s leading payments company, it serves more than 1.7 lakh drivers, over 40 lakh customers and more than 2.5 crore trips.

Drivers have earned over Rs 350 crore commission-free till date. With customer-centric features, its 4.8+ rated app has over 50 lakh downloads. Both customers and drivers can download the Android or iOS app to book commission-free rides.

On the occasion, T Koshy, MD & CEO at ONDC, said, “Our vision shared with Namma Yatri is to seamlessly integrate auto-hailing services onto the roads of Delhi, providing reliable and convenient transportation.”

At the event, Shan M S, Chief Growth Officer, Juspay, said, “We are excited to launch Namma Yatri in Delhi. It is not just a service but a commitment to enhance the lives of drivers, customers, and the entire community.”