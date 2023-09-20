Atishi ticks off absentee MCD teachers, principal

During surprise inspection of an MCD school in Sangam Vihar J-Block on Wednesday, Delhi Education Minister Atishi found two teachers absent during school hours without informing the principal, and the principal was oblivious about it.

Besides, the minister found that several teachers have been absent for a long time, and there were irregularities in the data related to Mission Buniyaad.

In light of these findings, the education minister directed officials to take strict action against anyone involved in the negligence at the school and to promptly submit an action taken report (ATR) in the matter.

On Wednesday morning, when the Delhi Education Minister arrived at the MCD school, she saw no teacher present in a classroom while the students were outside. The principal of the school had no clue about the absentee teacher.

After making a phone call, it was found out that the teacher was not present at the school. Subsequently, Atishi, along with the attendance register, conducted an inspection of all the classes in the school and found that one another teacher was absent without information.

Taking cognizance of the issue, Atishi instructed officials to initiate strict action against both teachers. Furthermore, there were teachers who had been consistently absent for several months. She directed the officials to take immediate departmental action against them.

During the inspection, the minister also found that there were many irregularities in the data related to Mission Buniyaad and the principal had no information about it.

The minister told the school administration that it’s the principal’s duty to oversee teachers, timetables, academic plans, and school matters. She said teachers’ absence during school hours without informing the principal is unacceptable, which reflects insensitivity towards children. The government won’t tolerate such dereliction of duty on the part of teachers and principals.

“In education matters, the AAP Government follows a zero-tolerance policy in MCD schools. We aim to provide excellent education to every child in MCD schools. Hence, no negligence in children’s education will be tolerated. Officials must ensure that all the children of MCD schools receive the education they deserve.”