# Delhi

Atishi takes note of reports of Peeragarhi residents receiving bright blue foamy water

The Minister said a detailed report should be submitted to her by 29th July, 5 pm.

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | July 27, 2024 9:37 pm

Delhi's Minister Atishi addresses a Press conference on Union Budget 2024 at Delhi Secretariate , in the capital on Tuesday Subrata Dutta (SNS)

Taking cognizance of the reports of blue foamy water in some Peeragarhi homes, Delhi Water Minister Atishi on Saturday directed Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to convene a meeting with senior officials and take action against those violating pollution norms.

She also asked to submit a detailed report by 5 pm on Monday.

In a note to the Chief Secretary, Atishi said: “It has come to my notice from a social media video that some residents of Peeragarhi have been receiving bright blue foamy water. This is a very shocking incident and needs urgent intervention.”

She said: “This could be just the tip of a bigger underlying problem and could have very serious consequences in future. This needs to be addressed immediately.”

“Call an urgent meeting of all senior officials from concerned departments and resolve the issue at the earliest. Take immediate action on all surrounding polluting units whosoever are found to be violating pollution norms,” Atishi directed the Chief Secretary.

The Minister said that a detailed report should be submitted to herby 29th July, 5 pm.

