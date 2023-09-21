Atishi pulls up officials for damaged Rohtak-Tikri Border road

Delhi PWD Minister Atishi during an on-ground inspection of Rohtak-Tikri Border stretch, found a major portion of the road damaged due to which sewage water is flooding the entire area.

The road passes through Nangloi Metro.

Atishi reprimanded the officials concerned for the negligence and warned them to immediately prepare a plan to address the issues and repair the entire road stretch on priority.

The PWD minister pulled up the engineers concerned asking them to work responsibly or face stringent action by the department. She reiterated ‘zero tolerance’ for civic negligence under the Kejriwal Government.

During today’s inspection, the minister found the roads in a dilapidated condition with the upper surface completely worn down requiring immediate maintenance of the footpaths. Besides, poor maintenance of the drainage system is causing waterlogging on a major portion of the road resulting in further damage to the roads and creating traffic chaos.

The minister reprimanded officials for their negligence and instructed them to conduct a comprehensive inspection of the entire road stretch and submit a detailed report.

She emphasised the need for prompt action to restore the road, central verge, and footpath to address the sewage issues for the convenience of residents with a comprehensive action plan.

She said the Delhi government was dedicated to improving the quality of roads to global standards. For this, engineers must work diligently in their areas or face action.