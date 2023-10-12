Atishi inspects under-construction flyovers in Moti Nagar, Punjabi Bagh

Delhi PWD Minister Atishi on Thursday inspected under-construction flyovers in Moti Nagar and Punjabi Bagh and pulled up officials for delay in work.

In a stern warning, she asked the officials to complete the work by January or face action.

The minister said these flyovers are important to decongest traffic on Ring Road. No further delay in their construction will be tolerated now, she said.

Advertisement

Atishi instructed the officials to expedite the remaining work by increasing the number of labourers and machines on the site

During the inspection, officials told her that most of the work on the Moti Nagar flyover has been completed, with only the installation of a 50-metre steel girder over the intersection near the Bharat Darshan Park remaining.

“Due to heavy traffic at the intersection, work here is getting delayed. Additionally, most of the work on the Punjabi Bagh flyover is also done, and here, girders are being installed. However, the pace of work has slowed down due to the shifting of a power line,” an official said.

The corridor between the Punjabi Bagh Flyover and Raja Garden Flyover is a part of Ring Road, and it experiences a heavy traffic load because it serves traffic from Haryana using the Rohtak Road (NH-10). Additionally, it connects North Delhi to South Delhi, Gurugram, and other parts of the NCR.