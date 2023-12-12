Atishi hits the street once again to address sewerage issues

Continuing with her on-ground inspections on sewer complaints, Delhi Water Minister Atishi on Tuesday conducted a surprise check at Chitla Gate, Chawri Bazaar, and Nehru Hill JJ Colony areas.

During the inspection, the Delhi minister pulled up concerned Delhi Jal Board (DJB) officials for the deplorable state of the sewage system.

She warned the officials that negligence in the maintenance of the sewage system won’t be tolerated. They should ensure clean water and better sewage system for the public. And If they can’t fulfill this obligation, they should resign.

She instructed the officials to take help from experts and use technology if need be, but resolve the issues faced by the public in time.

She directed the officials conduct ground visits on daily basis throughout the entire area and promptly attend to the complaints.

She assured the people that as long as Arvind Kejriwal is the chief minister of Delhi he will not let the work for the people of Delhi come to a halt no matter how many obstacles arise.

Reprimanding the officials over the situation, Atishi said, “Having a proper sewerage system is a basic requirement of the public. Officials showing negligence in the maintenance of sewerage systems will not be spared.

During the inspection conducted, locals told the minister that due to lack of cleaning work, the sewage water was overflowing and spilling on the streets causing a lot of inconvenience. They said when they take up the issue with the officials, their concerns are ignored. Despite numerous complaints, no steps have been taken to address the sewerage problems as the officials pay no heed to them.

In fact, the water minister started conducting the ground-level inspections as no steps were taken by the officials to address and resolve the problem despite repeated complaints from the people. Earlier, she visited other areas of the city in response to complaints with regard to sewerage issues.

Last week, following complaints of overflowing sewers, Atishi embarked on a surprise check in various areas of Sultanpur Majra and Trilokpuri, and had given a 15-day ultimatum to the officials, directing them to resolve all sewer-related issues within a timeframe.