Atishi gives Rs 1 cr cheque to family of Covid-19 warrior Madan Lal

Delhi Education Minister Atishi on Saturday handed over a sum of Rs 1 crore to the family of the late COVID warrior Madan Lal.

He was a civil defence volunteer in the Revenue Department of the Delhi government and was stationed at a vaccination center during the COVID-19 pandemic where he contracted the virus while serving the people. A week later, he passed away.

He sacrificed his life in the line of duty. The Delhi government has awarded his family a sum of Rs 1 crore for his sacrifice as a COVID warrior.

Atishi said: “The COVID warriors worked with dedication and without worrying about their own lives during the pandemic, and ensured the safety of citizens. The country salutes these brave COVID warriors for their sacrifices.”

She added that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s government will always stand with the families of COVID warriors. This scheme for families of COVID warriors will give confidence to these families that the government and society will always stand with them.