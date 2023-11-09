Atishi calls for early completion of Timarpur Lake project

Delhi Water Minister Atishi inspected the Timarpur Lake here on Thursday and called on concerned officials to ensure early completion of the project. The lake is being developed on a 40-acre land.

The project is in its final phase as 90 per cent of the work for the first phase has been completed. Construction work is currently on hold due to GRAP restrictions. Once the work is complete, the lake will open to the general public.

“Around 1940, there used to be a treatment plant in Timarpur. Oxidation ponds were made to treat dirty water. However, this method of cleaning dirty water was quite old, resulting in the accumulation of dirty water and a foul smell on the Timarpur land. Due to these issues, the plant was shut down. In the subsequent years, people began dumping waste on the site, making it undesirable for locals due to the surrounding dirt,” the minister recounted.

To address the problems, she said the Arvind Kejriwal Government planned to develop a lake on the land, and now, thanks to the project, the entire area has transformed into a splendid lake.

Noting that the Delhi government is developing the Timarpur Lake as a tourist destination, the minister said, “Upon the lake’s opening, visitors can enjoy the beautiful ambiance and utilise facilities like selfie points, step plaza, and a museum. The project aims to raise the groundwater level and create an ecosystem in the area. It will address water scarcity in the surrounding regions, ensuring the lake remains filled with clean water throughout the year.”

Beside the lake, a sewage treatment plant (STP) is being installed on a five-acre land, Atishi said, adding, “This STP, which is part of the second phase, will treat 25 MLD of water daily, contributing to the replenishment of the lake and groundwater recharge.”

During her visit, the officials there shared with the water minister that the lake’s construction has generated much enthusiasm among the people living in the surrounding areas.