Assembly Speaker Gupta constitutes house panels

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta has constituted the Business Advisory Committee, the Committee on Private Members’ Bills and Resolutions for the year 2024-2025 to ensure smooth functioning of legislative business and deliberations.

The Business Advisory Committee, chaired by the Speaker, is responsible for determining the legislative agenda and streamlining discussions in the House.

The members of the committee are: Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht, Aahir Deepak Chaudhary, Jitender Mahajan, Om Prakash Sharma, Raj Kumar Chauhan, Som Dutt, Surendra Kumar and Surya Prakash Khatri, as per a bulletin issued by the Assembly Secretariat.

The Committee on Private Members’ Bills and Resolutions will also be headed by the Speaker with Abhay Verma, Amanatullah Khan, Anil Kumar Sharma, Arvinder Singh Lovely, Poonam Sharma, Prem Chauhan, Sanjay Goyal, and Shyam Sharma as its members. This panel reviews and facilitates discussions on bills and resolutions introduced by private members.

The formation of these committees reaffirms the Assembly’s commitment to upholding democratic principles and ensuring the effective conduct of legislative proceedings, the statement said.

The Speaker extended his best wishes to all the members and emphasised their role in strengthening the legislative process.