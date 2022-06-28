As Delhi misses its date with Monsoon, netizens face gripping heat; IMD yet to forecast new date

The national capital has missed its usual date with the south-west monsoon and is reeling through extreme humid and sultry weather for past couple of days. The usual date of arrival of monsoon in capital Delhi is 27th June. The city is witnessing temperatures around 40 degrees and above that is 2-3 degrees more than the normal temperature for this time of the year. As the overcast sky with haze has gripped the city there seems no relief coming soon as the IMD has yet not given any fresh forecast for the arrival of the monsoon in the national capital.

As per the recent information from the Indian Metrological Department (IMD), the onset of monsoon was quite on time on Kerala and west coast, but there is a slight delay in the ‘normal’ onset of south-west monsoon in the eastern arm. Until now, Monsoon has not reached Eastern Uttar Pradesh.

The IMD is likely to update the expected date and the condition of progress of southwest monsoon towards the national capital by today.

The normal date for the onset of the monsoon for Delhi is predicted to be around June 27th, even a day after the expected date the national capital is exposed to an extreme hot and humid weather. Despite the fact that that Delhi missed its expected date, it is believed by the IMD that the delay period will not be significant.

The apparent increased moisture in the weather of Delhi-NCR is likely to lead to the formation of clouds and following rainfall.

As per the IMD, the southwest monsoon has shown satisfactory development in most Arabian Sea and most parts of Gujarat, and the conditions are favorable for the further advancement of the monsoon.

Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into most parts of Arabian Sea & most parts of Gujarat state today, the 27th June, 2022. The Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) now passes through Lat. 24°N/ Long. 60°E, Lat. 24°N/ Long. 65°E, Deesa, Ratlam, Shivpuri, Rewa, Churk, 27.0°N/84°E. pic.twitter.com/1aGmbn79zD — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 27, 2022

Last year, following the same fashion the normal onset of the monsoon was delayed in the national capital. Delhi experienced first rain of monsoon on 13th July, last year. In 2020, it was a week earlier than the expected date.