Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday has issued directive to reduce the price of the RT-PCR test in the national capital. The RT-PCR tests are being conducted for free in the government hospital but it costs Rs 2,400 at the private labs.

Delhi CM Kejriwal on Monday morning tweeted, “I have directed that the rates of RT-PCR tests be reduced in Delhi. Whereas tests are being conducted free of cost in government establishments, this (price cut) will help those who get their tests done in private labs.”

Delhi health minister Satendar Jain responded, “Will issue order immediately.”

The Aam Aadmi Party leader’s decision came in after being pulled up by the High Court and Supreme Court on the steps taken by the government to contain the surge of coronavirus cases in the capital and the centre’s intervention amid a third wave of coronavirus infections in Delhi.

The Delhi High Court had asked the Delhi government about the protocols to bring down the attendees at weddings to 50. The court asked, “How are the rules being enforced and what are the protocols inlace ti implant it, as a lot of wedding are held during this time of the year?”

The government said that they had increased the Rt-PCR test to 40,000 per day to which the court said that it happened after a loss of lives and prodding by the court.

Delhi CM had a Covid containment meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, where he directed that Delhi’s RT-PCR testing capacity be doubled apart from increasing hospital beds for Covid patients, and healthcare staff in city’s hospitals.

Delhi and central governments, both, have launched mobile testing vans offering free coronavirus tests.

In the last 24 hours the capital has recorded 4,906 fresh infections and 68 deaths taking its tally to 5,66,648 cases and 9,066 deaths.