Art exhibition “Rang Prasang” opens at Civil Services Officers’ Institute in Chanakyapuri

An art exhibition, “Rang Prasang”, officially launched at the Civil Services Officers’ Institute in Chanakyapuri. The exhibition showcases the creative talents of four exceptional artists who are civil servants.

Running from October 11 to November 8, the exhibition promises to be a visual delight for art enthusiasts, featuring a rich tapestry of artworks that celebrate the synergy between nature and human existence.

The opening ceremony was graced by esteemed guests, including renowned painter Amit Dutta, Railway Board member Ravindra Goyal, Railway Board Secretary Aruna Nayar, and former Chairman of the Railway Board, Jaya Verma Sinha.

Their presence added a touch of prestige to the event, which highlights the intersection of public service and artistic expression.

The artists featured in the exhibition are Mukul Saran Mathur, Vikram Singh, Aashima Mehrotra, and M Sarada, each bringing their unique perspectives and styles to the forefront.

Mathur, known for his intricate details and thought-provoking themes, encourages dialogue about the relationship between humanity and nature. Based in Delhi, she showcases her signature visual language “ISM,” while Singh, a Bonsai artist for over two decades, emphasises the beauty of nature through his work. M Sarada draws inspiration from diverse human experiences, creating pieces that resonate with the audience on a personal level.

Guests at the exhibition can look forward to a variety of artworks, from realistic representations of iconic monuments to abstract pieces that evoke deep emotional responses. The event not only celebrates the artists’ talents but also honors the creativity of railway officials who contribute to the cultural landscape.