Army Base Hospital, Delhi Cantt introduces state-of-the-art vestibular lab

The Army Base Hospital, Delhi Cantt has added another state-of-the-art healing intervention to its already impressive armamentarium by establishing a comprehensive vestibular Lab, which is expected to immensely benefit patients with balance disorders and vertigo.

The cutting-edge technology lab was inaugurated by Lt Gen Arindam Chatterjee, DGMS (Army), and Col Comdt AMC on November 7, the Ministry of Defence said on Thursday.

On this occasion, Lt Gen Daljit Singh, DGAFMS & Sr Col Comdt, congratulated the team of Base Hospital, Delhi Cantt on the establishment of a state-of-the-art comprehensive vestibular lab.

The DGAFMS wished the hospital success in enhancing health and advancing capabilities in diagnosing and treating vestibular disorders.

The DGAFMS said the lab will open newer diagnostic horizons and will incorporate best practices in the training of ENT surgeons. The DGMS (Army) exhorted that with this facility being available in multiple AFMS ENT centres, the potential for multi-centric research should be tapped.