AQI in Delhi ‘satisfactory’, heavy rains likley on Wednesday

Even though the national capital had hot weather on Monday, the previous day’s rain washed away many of the pollutants, leaving an overall “acceptable” air quality.

The Monday prediction from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) was for a typically overcast sky and mild rain. Tuesday is expected to have moderate rain, while Wednesday will see heavy rain.

In addition to Delhi, the IMD has forecast scattered to widespread rain with isolated thunderstorms and lightning throughout the area between July 5 and July 8 over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

On Sunday, only a few locations in Delhi, including Pitampura, Delhi University, and Ridge (north Delhi), had rainfall of more than 20 mm; in the other locations, the rainfall was either “traces” or very little.

“AQI today indicates ‘satisfactory’ air quality with dust (particle size more than 2.5 micrometer) contribution at approximately 57 per cent to PM10. For the next three days, i.e., till July 7, peak wind speed is likely to be about 15-20 kmph causing moderate dispersion and AQI is likely to be within satisfactory due to expected light rain spells,” the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), under the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pune, said.

It claimed that mixing layer height and a moderate temperature of 35 to 36 degrees Celsius maintain moderate ventilation.

Additionally, it made note of how little influence stubble burning and outside dust infiltration currently have.

An air quality index of 0 to 50 is regarded as “excellent,” 51 to 100 as “acceptable,” 101 to 200 as “moderate,” 201 to 300 as “poor,” 301 to 400 as “extremely bad,” and an AQI of over 401 as “severe.” While the majority of stations in central and southern Delhi recorded satisfactory air quality indices, those closer to the Haryana border displayed moderate indices, bringing the total air quality to a satisfactory.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the AQI at 2 p.m. was 125 at Anand Vihar in east Delhi, 121 at Ashok Vihar in north Delhi, 128 at Jahangirpuri in northeast Delhi, 117 at Dwarka Sec. 8 in west Delhi, 111 at Pusa in west Delhi, 86 at Lodhi Road in central Delhi, 108 at IGI Airport in southwest Delhi, 81 at R K Puram in south, 67 at (CPCB).

(with inputs from IANS)