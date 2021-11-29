Afghan national found dead on Delhi road

An Afghan national was found dead on a street in Delhi, police said on Monday. There were reports that the deceased had a bullet injury on his body.

Delhi police received a call on Sunday night that a man, who appears to be an Afghan, was lying unconscious on street no 9 in the Wazirabad area of north Delhi.

“The caller was a passerby,” police said. The police personnel immediately rushed to the spot and found Afghan, later identified as Siraj, lying dead on the street. The police said that the deceased used to work as a small-time trader in the Ballimaran area.

A forensic team was also dispatched which thoroughly checked the area and took all the samples from the spot after which the dead body was sent for post-mortem.

The cause of death is yet to be ascertained, however, a preliminary investigation found that there was bullet injury on the deceased’s body, police said.

The police have registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code at the Wazirabad police station.

The official said that they have identified the accused, however, he is yet to be apprehended. “Further probe is on,” police added.