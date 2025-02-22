ABVP’s 60th state conference concludes with key resolutions on AI, environmental initiatives

The 60th State Conference of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) successfully concluded on Saturday at the East Campus of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University.

The event saw active participation from students and educators across various institutions, engaging in in-depth discussions on nation-building, youth empowerment, and societal transformation.

During the concluding session, delegates unanimously passed several resolutions presented on the first day, incorporating necessary modifications based on received suggestions.

Notably, resolutions concerning advancements in artificial intelligence and the cleaning and rejuvenation of the Sahibi and Yamuna rivers were refined based on inputs from participants and were passed with the chanting of “Om.”

Before the closing ceremony, former ABVP National General Secretary and CWC member Nidhi Tripathi Bahuguna addressed students on Pancha Parivartan.

She stated, “While discussing Pancha Parivartan, we are not only advocating for equality but also striving for societal harmony.”

“Through collective and relentless efforts in transforming education, leadership, society, technology, and culture, we aim to drive societal progress and strengthen unity.”

ABVP Delhi State Secretary Sarthak Sharma remarked, “During the conference’s closing ceremony, we announced the new office bearers and the state executive council to further strengthen the organization and propel it to new heights.”

“This two-day event not only marked the successful passage of significant resolutions but also fostered unity, enthusiasm, and positivity among participants,” said Sharma.