Absconding accused wanted in attempt to murder case nabbed

The Delhi Police apprehended an absconding accused in an alleged attempt to murder case, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Satish, 29, a resident of Najafgarh, viciously attacked the victim, Love, a resident of the same locality, with his associates.

Advertisement

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Satish Kumar said it is a friend of the victim who informed about the stabbing following an altercation between them due to a past rivalry.

Advertisement

According to the complainant, they were traveling back home when a group of individuals on two motorcycles confronted them. The assailants got the victim off the vehicle and stabbed him on his neck, head, and hands. Soon after, Satish fled the spot along with his accomplices, he said.

Thereafter, a complaint was registered and a team of cops was sent to inspect.

During investigation, the authorities received information about the whereabouts of the absconder that he would be coming to Shiv Enclave. Acting upon the information, a trap was laid that led to the arrest of the accused, Kumar said.

In the course of interrogation, Satish disclosed that the victim was a troublemaker in the area and used to harass his friends. The victim, along with his associates, had attacked Monty, the younger brother of a co-accused, which led them to take this extreme step of eliminating him, the DCP mentioned.

A case has been registered against the assailants at Najafgarh police station under the relevant sections of the BNS; the investigation is ongoing to unearth further clues of the matter.