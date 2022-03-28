AAP’s Punjab Govt to deliver ration to the doorstep of every poor family: Kejriwal

The AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal today announced that the party’s government in Punjab will implement the ‘Ghar-Ghar Ration Yojna’ in Punjab and deliver ration to the doorsteps of the needy.

Attacking on BJP, he said, “The BJP-led Central Government stopped us from implementing ‘Ghar-Ghar Ration Yojna’ in Delhi but they can’t stop us in Punjab; we will deliver ration to the doorstep of every poor family.”

He said, “AAP’s Punjab Government will deliver ration to the doorstep of every poor family but its ripple effect will echo all over India. Is it fair that even after 75 years of independence a poor man has to stand in long queues just to put food in his house while someone can order a pizza with a call?”

Kejriwal said, “I am certain that this announcement will have a huge ripple effect on the whole country. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann has announced that ration will be delivered to the doorstep of the underprivileged in the state.”

Elaborating on the scheme, he continued, “Under the ‘Ghar-Ghar Ration Yojna’ the Punjab government will properly pack your entire ration and deliver it to your doorstep with complete dignity. The underprivileged section of the society will greatly benefit from the scheme. I am sure it will be implemented very soon now that it has been formally announced.”

Speaking about the situation of the scheme in Delhi, the CM further stated, “We’ve been trying very hard for the last four years to get this done in Delhi. We’ve put in all our might, we made all preparations to implement the program but the Centre resisted as hard as it could and barred us from implementing it.”

Demonstrating confidence in the AAP Government’s path to progress in Punjab, Kejriwal concluded, “Over the last few years, the whole country has witnessed how roadblocks are purposefully placed in the work we’re trying to do.”