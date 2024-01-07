AAP’s public dialogue a flop show: Sachdeva

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Sunday dubbed the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) ongoing public dialogue, under the ‘Main Bhi Kejriwal’ campaign, a flop show.

“Arvind Kejriwal is putting pressure on his leaders and workers to run ‘Main Bhi Kejriwal’ campaign for his political survival. Despite organising numerous public dialogue programmes on Sunday, the AAP leaders failed to draw their own party workers. At most places, the crowd was thin,” he said.

Referring to the ED summons to Chief Minister Kejriwal in connection with the Delhi liquor scam case, the Delhi BJP chief said, “What to speak of people of Delhi, the entire country is shocked to see Kejriwal running away investigation and the law of the land.”

Attacking Kejriwal, who is also the national convener of AAP, Sachdeva said, “If Arvind Kejriwal is not involved in the liquor scam, what is preventing him from joining the ED investigation and proving himself innocent? If he keeps on skipping the enforcement agencies, he will never be able to shrug off the corruption charges labelled against him.”

“It would have been wise on his part to appear before the ED to prove his innocence instead of going to Gujarat to gain political mileage,” he said.

Sachdeva said that the people of the country will never “forgive Kejriwal and AAP for their alleged involvement in dirty politics and corruption”.