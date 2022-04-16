AAP organises Shobha Yatra on Hanuman Janamotsav

Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairman and MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj organized a grand Shobha Yatra on the occasion of Hanuman Janmotsav in the Greater Kailash Vidhan Sabha today.

The yatra started from Sanatan Dharma Mandir in Chirag Delhi at 8:30 am. And it ended at noon at the Shiv Mandir in Savitri Nagar.

Bhardwaj said that the standout feature of the Shobha Yatra was Muslim brothers coming out to celebrate and distribute Prasad even when they were observing their Roza. Sikh and Christian brothers too helped immensely while concluding the Yatra. The beauty of our country is that people celebrate all festivals irrespective of their religion; such Shobha Yatras don’t create tension and fear but promote peace and harmony.

AAP Chief Spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj issued a statement informing that on the occasion of Hanuman Janamotsav, a grand Shobha Yatra was organised by the party today. “We believe that our country has had a tradition for thousands of years that people of across religions participate enthusiastically in all festivals. Such processions don’t create an atmosphere of fear for any other religion but create an atmosphere of love and harmony in society. Millions of examples of this fact can be seen in Indian history. Today’s Shobha Yatra also became an example of the experience,” he said.

He further informed, “During the Shobha Yatra, the residents of the locality had arranged for tea, water and prasad at different places. The most beautiful thing about the Yatra was that in Khirki Extension, brothers from the Muslim community set up a stall to welcome the Yatra, where ‘sherbet’ and ‘prasad’ were distributed. Many Muslim brothers, who were fasting due to Ramzan, joined in this grand Yatra to celebrate the Janamotsav of Hanuman ji along with their Roza. Sikh and Christian brothers also actively participated in this yatra. Even the flags with Hanuman Ji’s photos were brought by Aam Aadmi Party workers Naushad and Maharaj yesterday. They helped us a lot in this event.”

Bhardwaj added, “The yatra started at 8:30 am from Sanatan Dharma Mandir in Chirag Delhi via Sheikh Sarai Phase-2, Hanuman Mandir, Chirag Delhi, Prachin Shiv Mandir, Valmiki Mandir via APJ School Road, Gupta Colony Krishna Mandir Khirki Extension and concluded at noon at Savitri Nagar’s Shiv Mandir. After this, at noon in the Shiv temple, the committee organized a Sundar Kand and everyone enthusiastically participated in it.”