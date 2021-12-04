AAP launches campaign MCD Badlaav

In view of the upcoming civic bodies election in the capital, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday blew the bugle for the municipal polls in Delhi launching a massive ‘MCD Badlaav’ campaign to oust the BJP from power.

The campaign was jointly launched by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Environment Minister Gopal Rai in presence of AAP workers, MLAs, councillors and office bearers at the party’s headquarters.

Speaking on the occasion, Sisodia exhorted the people to vote for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the upcoming elections to bring the party at the helm of affairs at the municipal corporations in Delhi.

Rai targeted the ruling BJP on the issue of alleged corruption in civic bodies and said that the saffron party has given two gifts to the people of Delhi during its 15 years regime — ‘three garbage mountains and extortion in every lane’ of the city.

‘For bringing change in Delhi municipal corporations, a ‘maha abhiyan’ (massive campaign) is starting from today to oust the corrupt BJP from power,’ Rai said.

As part of the ‘MCD Badlaav’ campaign, a massive membership drive will be rolled out on Sunday, he said and asked his party leaders and workers to ensure its success. He also gave his party leaders and workers a target of making at least 50 lakh people members of the party under the ‘MCD Badlaav’ campaign.

‘The membership drive is beginning tomorrow to reach everyone. Those who won’t work will be counted negatively. You must keep in mind that big brother is watching. Just by making attendance and sharing pictures on Facebook and WhatsApp will not help,’ Sisodia said.