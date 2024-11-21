AAP govt playing with students future: Vijender

Alleging steep fee hike in Delhi government technical education institutions, Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta charged that the AAP governmen was “playing” with students’ future.

Claiming that the annual fee for technical courses like B Tech has risen sharply, from Rs 1,51,000 in 2018-19 to Rs 2,36,700 in 2023-24, he said this significant increase has led to students distancing themselves from these institutions, resulting in a continuous decline in enrollment. He said he has written to Chief Minister Atishi, urging her to address the issue and reduce fees.

The Leader of Opposition pointed out that not only technical courses but even the fees for general courses like BA and B.Com are beyond the reach of the common man. “While the average annual fee for general courses at Delhi University is approximately Rs 15,000, the same at Delhi government institutions is Rs 70,000 — over four times higher. Additionally, hostel fees have also tripled, rising from Rs 20,000 per year in 2021-22 to Rs 60,000 in 2022-23,” he said.

Advertisement

Gupta alleged that the government has reduced the grant-in-aid provided to these technical institutions, shifting the financial burden onto students through fee hikes, which has become a major concern for their parents. He said he had urged immediate action to reduce the unaffordable fees.