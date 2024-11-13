AAP creating confusion to deceive students on development of sports: Sachdeva

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, on Wednesday, called the AAP government a deceptive dispensation that creates confusion around education systems to deceive students about the development of sports in the city.

Sachdeva hit out at Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, who along with AAP leader Manish Sisodia, visited the Civil Lines-based sports school, for praising the school as an achievement of their government ignoring its failure to produce even one national-level athlete in two years.

The Delhi BJP chief said before the 2020 Assembly elections, the Arvind Kejriwal government announced plans to establish a Sports University in Delhi. However, to date, not a single brick has been laid on the university campus, the BJP leader claimed.

Sachdeva said three years ago when the government was widely criticised for failing to establish the sports university, the Kejriwal government sought to avoid criticism by announcing the conversion of an old school campus in Civil Lines into a sports school, which the BJP leader called a mere mockery of Delhi’s students.

He further said there are around 3 million students of school-going age in Delhi, across both government and private schools who could participate in sports. Yet, the Kejriwal government has opened a sports school for only 180 students and claims to provide Olympic-level training.

Sachdeva further hit out at the AAP leaders, alleging that the way Atishi and Sisodia tried to take credit for the sports school was a betrayal of the youth.